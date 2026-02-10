Left Menu

Telegram Faces New Curbs in Russia Amid Alleged Content Violations

Telegram, a critical communication platform in Russia, faces measures to restrict access and fines for allegedly violating content laws. The app is slow in processing videos across Russia. The government accuses Telegram of non-compliance, amid broader intelligence-sharing refusals from foreign-based tech platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:09 IST
Amid rising tensions and regulatory checks, the Telegram messaging app is encountering fresh constraints and monetary penalties within Russia for purported content violations, as reported by various media outlets on Tuesday.

The communications authority, Roskomnadzor, announced plans to restrict Telegram access further, citing attempts already underway to decelerate its video download speeds. While Telegram has notably kept silent on the matter, state news agency RIA foresees fines significant enough to hit 64 million roubles across multiple court cases.

Founded by Pavel Durov, Telegram serves a diverse audience, including the Kremlin and the opposition. However, as Russia intensifies scrutiny of international tech firms, domestic alternatives like MAX are being promoted, raising privacy concerns among critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

