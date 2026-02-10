Amid rising tensions and regulatory checks, the Telegram messaging app is encountering fresh constraints and monetary penalties within Russia for purported content violations, as reported by various media outlets on Tuesday.

The communications authority, Roskomnadzor, announced plans to restrict Telegram access further, citing attempts already underway to decelerate its video download speeds. While Telegram has notably kept silent on the matter, state news agency RIA foresees fines significant enough to hit 64 million roubles across multiple court cases.

Founded by Pavel Durov, Telegram serves a diverse audience, including the Kremlin and the opposition. However, as Russia intensifies scrutiny of international tech firms, domestic alternatives like MAX are being promoted, raising privacy concerns among critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)