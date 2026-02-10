Left Menu

New Rules Target AI-Generated Content on Digital Platforms

The government has introduced stricter rules for online platforms concerning AI-generated content, requiring prompt removal when flagged by authorities. Amendments to the IT Rules, 2021, define such content and mandate expedited action within three hours. Platforms are compelled to label AI content and prevent removal of the labels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced tougher regulations for online platforms regarding AI-generated and synthetic content management on Tuesday. This action targets platforms like X and Instagram, which are now required to remove flagged content within three hours, following amended rules in the Information Technology Act, effective from February 20, 2026.

The revised regulations define AI-generated content, mandating that visually altered content is considered 'information'. Platforms have significantly reduced deadlines to ensure compliance and are obligated to append clear labels and metadata to synthetic content, reinforcing identification and traceability.

Additionally, the amendments highlight the banning of illegal AI content. Platforms must employ automated detection tools to counteract deceptive or harmful AI materials, signaling a shift towards more stringent digital media controls by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

