Google targeted by EU over its search advertising auction practices

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:49 IST
EU ​antitrust ‌regulators are investigating ​Alphabet unit Google ‌over the sale of search advertisements in Europe, a ‌letter to advertisers seen ‌by Reuters showed.

The European Commission said it has ⁠indications ​of ⁠potential concerns regarding the auctions for ⁠the sale of ​advertising on Google Search, "in particular, ⁠the way in which ⁠Google ​has been artificially increasing the clearing price ⁠of such auctions to the ⁠detriment ⁠of advertisers".

