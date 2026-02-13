Leadership in the Age of Digital Transformation: Why Strategic Tech Fluency Is Now Essential

16th February, 2026: Organisations across industries are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation and digital platforms, yet the returns remain uneven. A 2025 McKinsey study found that only 16 % of digital transformation initiatives succeed in delivering sustained performance improvements, despite widespread adoption of advanced technologies. At the same time, Gartner reports that 65 % of organisations now regularly use generative AI in decision-making, signalling that access to technology is no longer the constraint. The disconnect lies elsewhere. The growing consensus among business leaders is that the real challenge is not digital capability, but strategic tech fluency at the leadership level. Accenture's 2024 research shows that nearly 70 % of executives cite leadership capability gaps as a primary barrier to digital value creation, particularly when it comes to integrating technology with business models, customer strategy and operating processes. As digital initiatives become enterprise-wide rather than functional, organisations need leaders who can translate technological potential into commercial outcomes, manage risk, and steer change across functions. Digital transformation, in short, has become a leadership discipline. Addressing this challenge requires more than technical upskilling. Leaders must develop the ability to think digitally. The Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders from IIM Indore is designed precisely around this need. It equips senior professionals with the strategic perspective and practical frameworks required to lead digital transformation initiatives that deliver measurable business value. Rather than focusing on tools in isolation, it emphasises how AI and digital technologies can be embedded into core business strategy, process redesign and innovation agendas. What Leaders Will Be Able to Do By the end of the programme, participants will be able to: • Articulate the strategic principles of digital transformation and AI • Design and implement AI-led initiatives aligned to business priorities • Innovate and adapt business models using emerging technologies • Enhance customer experience through data-driven personalisation • Identify and manage risks associated with digital and AI adoption • Lead digital transformation initiatives across diverse organisational contexts Industry-Led Learning and Practical Insight The programme is delivered through engaging recorded sessions and reinforced with live weekly doubt-clearing sessions with industry experts, including: • AI Tool Workshop – Hands-on exposure to leading AI tools and workflows • AI ROI for Digital Transformation – Measuring and maximising returns across functions • GenAI and Agentic AI Use Cases – Applications across IT, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and e-commerce • The Future of Digital Transformation with AI – How emerging technologies will shape autonomous enterprises Participants also benefit from peer-to-peer learning, cross-industry networking and IIM Indore Executive Alumni Status, strengthening both capability and professional capital. The Leadership Imperative As digital technologies become deeply embedded in how organisations operate and compete, the differentiator will not be access to AI, but the quality of leadership guiding its use. Strategic tech fluency is fast becoming a core leadership capability essential for driving growth, managing risk and sustaining competitive advantage. IIM Indore's Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders responds to this imperative by preparing leaders not just to adopt technology, but to lead with it confidently, strategically and responsibly.

