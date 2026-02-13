Left Menu

Rivian's R2: Driving Affordable EV Revolution

Rivian's announcement of launching its affordable R2 model triggered a notable rise in its stock, showcasing a trend in the electric vehicle industry towards budget-friendly options. This comes as automakers adjust strategies following changes in federal policies and the expiration of a significant tax subsidy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:19 IST
Rivian's R2: Driving Affordable EV Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rivian's plans to introduce its budget-friendly R2 model this year have fueled a 24% surge in its stock, marking a pivotal move towards affordability in the electric vehicle sector. With the expiration of a crucial federal subsidy, automakers are refocusing on cheaper models to boost sales.

The proposed R2, set to launch in the second quarter at a starting price of approximately $45,000, signifies a shift from Rivian's high-end R1 vehicles. This move is aligned with a broader industry trend to revive interest in electric vehicles after a $7,500 EV tax credit ended.

Amid these changes, Rivian aims for a sharp increase in deliveries by 2026, while Ford, Tesla, GM, and Lucid are also adapting their strategies. Rivian anticipates adding over $4 billion to its market value if premarket trading gains remain steady.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

 Global
2

NCDEX and TCS Forge Strategic Alliance to Enter Equity Markets

 India
3
Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

 Global
4
A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026