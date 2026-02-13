Rivian's R2: Driving Affordable EV Revolution
Rivian's announcement of launching its affordable R2 model triggered a notable rise in its stock, showcasing a trend in the electric vehicle industry towards budget-friendly options. This comes as automakers adjust strategies following changes in federal policies and the expiration of a significant tax subsidy.
Rivian's plans to introduce its budget-friendly R2 model this year have fueled a 24% surge in its stock, marking a pivotal move towards affordability in the electric vehicle sector. With the expiration of a crucial federal subsidy, automakers are refocusing on cheaper models to boost sales.
The proposed R2, set to launch in the second quarter at a starting price of approximately $45,000, signifies a shift from Rivian's high-end R1 vehicles. This move is aligned with a broader industry trend to revive interest in electric vehicles after a $7,500 EV tax credit ended.
Amid these changes, Rivian aims for a sharp increase in deliveries by 2026, while Ford, Tesla, GM, and Lucid are also adapting their strategies. Rivian anticipates adding over $4 billion to its market value if premarket trading gains remain steady.
