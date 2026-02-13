Left Menu

Vast Plans Groundbreaking ISS Mission: A New Era in Private Space Exploration

California-based Vast has partnered with NASA for a private astronaut mission to the ISS, expected in summer 2027. This mission, leveraging the ISS's remaining life, aims to transition to commercial space stations. Vast plans to launch Haven-1, potentially the first commercial space station, by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:51 IST
California-based private space company Vast has secured a milestone agreement with NASA, setting the stage for their maiden private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Scheduled to launch no earlier than summer 2027, this mission marks Vast's significant entry into space exploration's commercial realm.

This sixth private astronaut mission to the ISS represents a pivotal transition from government-led operations to privately-managed space endeavors. Vast CEO Max Haot expressed pride in the selection, emphasizing the mission's role in advancing commercial crewed missions and fully embracing the opportunities of the orbital economy.

The astronauts, leveraging insights from the mission, will spend up to 14 days aboard the station. They aim to gather crucial data to develop the infrastructure needed for future human spaceflights. Vast also announced plans to launch Haven-1, poised to be the world's first commercial space station in 2027, to succeed the ISS fully by 2030.

