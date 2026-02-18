Left Menu

Smart Home Expo 2026: Shaping the Future of Intelligent Living and Buildings

Smart Home Expo 2026, taking place from April 28–30, at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, showcases innovations in smart living. The event covers smart technology advancements in residential and commercial sectors with 450+ exhibitors. Featuring AV Demo Rooms and dedicated forums, it highlights cutting-edge solutions in intelligent building technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:50 IST
The highly anticipated Smart Home Expo 2026 will make a grand return at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from April 28 to 30, proffering a massive platform for the exploration of cutting-edge smart technology in residential and commercial areas. Set on a vast 15,000 sqm, this premier event brings together over 450 exhibitors, showcasing latest advancements in smart home technology, automation, and consumer electronics.

The exposition's highlight includes the AV Demo Rooms, providing an immersive experience for professionals through acoustically curated environments. These rooms aim to deliver a firsthand experience of high-end home cinema and audio technologies, enabling deeper understanding and robust conversations in the audio-video community. A dedicated KNX Pavilion will also grace the floor, spotlighting leading KNX manufacturers in the automation landscape.

In addition to the expansive exhibition, Smart Home Expo is enriched by forums such as the Smart Building Summit and the Smart Space Awards. These platforms will delve into innovative strategies and design paradigms that are redefining modern intelligent spaces, promising an engaging experience for all attendees. Visitor registration is now open at smarthomeexpo.short.gy/AsZ2cR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

