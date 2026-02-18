ISA Showcases AI-Powered Solar Innovations at India AI Summit

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi visited the Pavilion of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where he reviewed cutting-edge technology solutions advancing the Global Mission on AI for Energy.

Held at Bharat Mandapam, Hall No. 14, the Pavilion showcased scalable, real-world models demonstrating how Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital platforms and geospatial tools are transforming energy systems — from modernising utilities and accelerating renewable integration to strengthening grid resilience across ISA’s 125 Member and Signatory Countries.

Driving the Convergence of Solar and Digital Intelligence

The India AI Impact Summit spotlighted the Global Mission on AI for Energy as a strategic platform linking solar deployment with digital intelligence.

As renewable capacity grows rapidly worldwide, the focus is shifting from simply adding megawatts to integrating millions of decentralised solar assets into stable, reliable power grids. This transition demands:

Stronger transmission infrastructure

Modernised distribution networks

Real-time monitoring and forecasting systems

Smart grid optimisation tools

Minister Joshi emphasised that the energy transition must be matched by a grid transition — one built on flexible, digital and intelligent networks powered by data-driven decision-making.

India’s Solar Growth: From 3 GW to 141 GW

India’s solar capacity has expanded from less than 3 GW in 2014 to over 141 GW today, positioning the country among the fastest-growing solar markets globally.

Solar energy now plays a central role in India’s development and energy security strategy. A defining feature of this growth has been the democratisation of solar power.

Under PM-KUSUM, lakhs of farmers have adopted solar pumps, reducing diesel dependence while ensuring reliable daytime power supply. Feeder-level solarisation has also improved supply quality and reduced distribution losses.

Meanwhile, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, targeting one crore households, is set to become the world’s largest rooftop solar programme — transforming consumers into prosumers and strengthening distributed energy networks nationwide.

AI for Smarter, Resilient Energy Systems

Through the Global Mission on AI for Energy, ISA is promoting the integration of solar energy with digital intelligence to enhance system performance.

AI applications highlighted at the Pavilion include:

Advanced load forecasting

Predictive maintenance of infrastructure

Grid optimisation and congestion management

Renewable energy integration modelling

These technologies can improve efficiency, affordability and resilience, particularly in developing countries seeking to leapfrog legacy grid constraints.

Technology Innovations on Display

Several pioneering digital solutions were presented during the Minister’s visit:

Digital Consumer Interface – One Solar AppDeveloped by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, the “One Solar App” simplifies rooftop solar adoption by enabling digital registration, transparent net-metering processes, performance monitoring and integrated service delivery. The platform enhances consumer convenience while improving operational transparency for utilities.

Digital Twin Solutions for DISCOMsIndian startups are deploying digital twins — virtual replicas of electricity distribution networks — to simulate renewable integration, conduct predictive maintenance and plan infrastructure upgrades. These tools reduce technical losses and investment risks while improving reliability.

GIS-Based Distribution ModernisationGeospatial mapping initiatives, including those by Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited, provide asset-level visibility and optimise capital planning. GIS-enabled systems enhance outage management and prepare grids for higher renewable penetration.

Lessons for Developing Nations

States such as Delhi, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are advancing smart metering, digitisation and digital control systems, demonstrating how technology can reduce losses and increase renewable energy absorption.

These experiences offer replicable models for ISA Member Countries seeking to modernise their power sectors while accelerating clean energy adoption.

A Global Platform for Clean Energy Transformation

With 125 Member and Signatory Countries, ISA provides a collaborative framework for scaling practical, technology-driven solutions globally.

Minister Joshi underscored that India’s solar success is not merely about installed capacity, but about empowering citizens, supporting farmers, strengthening utilities and building resilient infrastructure.

The convergence of solar power, energy storage, smart grids and AI is set to define the next phase of the global energy transition — and India has positioned itself as a key partner for countries seeking a cleaner, smarter and more inclusive energy future.