IIT-Madras Launches AI Innovation Centre in Dubai

IIT-Madras's Global Research Foundation is setting up its first Applied AI Innovation Centre at Dubai CommerCity to foster technology-driven economic growth. The centre will nurture six startups with a valuation of USD 118 million and aims to establish Dubai as a key player in global AI innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 19:11 IST
IIT-Madras's Global Research Foundation announced the launch of its inaugural Applied AI Innovation Centre in Dubai CommerCity, marking a strategic push towards technology-driven economic growth. The centre will initially support six promising AI startups valued at approximately USD 118 million.

In collaboration with strategic partner MCA Gulf, the innovation centre seeks to position Dubai as a global and regional hub for applied AI solutions. Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy of IIT-Madras emphasized the importance of connecting academic breakthroughs with industrial applications to foster human-centric AI.

The initiative aligns with Dubai's Economic Agenda D33 and strengthens the India-UAE technology corridor under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. CEO Thirumalai Madhavnarayan highlighted the centre's role in accelerating market access for startups, further amplifying Dubai's status as a digital commerce leader in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

