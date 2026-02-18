Left Menu

Embracing AI: India's Path to Technological Growth

Zoom COO Aparna Bawa highlighted India's potential to embrace AI during the AI Impact Summit. Bawa emphasized making technology user-friendly to bridge the accessibility gap. Microsoft is focusing on expanding AI skills in India, aiming to equip millions, including educators, to foster economic growth through AI adoption.

Updated: 18-02-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:52 IST
During the AI Impact Summit, Zoom COO Aparna Bawa underscored India's readiness to adopt AI technologies. She urged companies to design user-friendly products to bridge the technological divide and make AI accessible to all.

Bawa highlighted the widespread reach of cell phones in India, advocating for similar integration with AI. She dismissed concerns about US and China leading the AI race, asserting that India's vast population holds significant potential if technology is made easy to use.

Microsoft vice chair Brad Smith echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of AI skills development in the global South, particularly India. Microsoft plans to provide AI training to 20 million Indians and launch a program for 2 million educators to pass on these vital skills to students.

