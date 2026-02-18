Bridging the AI Gap: Microsoft's $50 Billion Investment in the Global South

On Wednesday, Microsoft unveiled its initiative to invest $50 billion by the decade's end, targeting accelerated artificial intelligence access in the Global South. This move, announced at the India AI Impact Summit, addresses the stark contrast in AI adoption rates between the Global North and South, and the potential to deepen economic disparities.

Microsoft's plans encompass a five-part program designed to bolster infrastructure, education, language accessibility, local innovation, and AI usage measurement. The company has already allocated over $8 billion towards data center infrastructure in regions like India, Mexico, and various areas across Africa and Asia. The investment also supports extending internet connectivity to underserved communities globally.

At the summit, Microsoft further emphasized its educational initiatives, aiming to equip millions with AI skills and support educators through the Elevate for Educators program. These efforts include overcoming language barriers and developing multilingual AI systems, showcasing Microsoft's commitment to equitable technological advancement across diverse regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)