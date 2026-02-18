Switzerland's Vision for AI: Global Standards and Cooperation

Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed strong support for the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, emphasizing Switzerland's dedication to ensuring AI benefits are accessible globally. Parmelin praised the summit's principles for voluntary cooperation and saw them as instrumental to inclusivity in AI advancements.

Envisioning Switzerland as a candidate for hosting the AI Summit 2027, Parmelin highlighted the need for a diverse governance framework composed of various legal, technical, and societal standards. His discourse underlined Switzerland's contribution to international AI regulatory efforts, including UNESCO and the Council of Europe's initiatives.

In alignment with India's agenda, Parmelin underscored the importance of democratizing AI and fostering international equivalence in data usage. He reiterated Switzerland's readiness to assist in crafting rules that respect data sovereignty while promoting global cooperation, setting a tone of constructive diplomacy between Switzerland and India.

