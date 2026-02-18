Bharat Forge & VVDN Technologies: Pioneering Next-Gen Tech Collaborations
Bharat Forge has partnered with VVDN Technologies to explore strategic collaborations in sectors like automotive, defense, and AI. The alliance aims to develop innovative products by merging strengths in engineering and technology, contributing to the global AI ecosystem and enhancing future-ready solutions.
Bharat Forge announced on Wednesday a strategic partnership with VVDN Technologies to explore collaborations across critical technology sectors such as automotive and defense.
Under the agreement, the companies will jointly pursue opportunities in next-generation technologies and aim to develop innovative products for automotive, defense, and AI platforms.
This collaboration positions both entities to contribute significantly to the global AI ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on harnessing transformative potential for future-ready solutions, according to a statement from Bharat Forge.
