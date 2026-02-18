Left Menu

Bharat Forge & VVDN Technologies: Pioneering Next-Gen Tech Collaborations

Bharat Forge has partnered with VVDN Technologies to explore strategic collaborations in sectors like automotive, defense, and AI. The alliance aims to develop innovative products by merging strengths in engineering and technology, contributing to the global AI ecosystem and enhancing future-ready solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:30 IST
Bharat Forge & VVDN Technologies: Pioneering Next-Gen Tech Collaborations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Forge announced on Wednesday a strategic partnership with VVDN Technologies to explore collaborations across critical technology sectors such as automotive and defense.

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly pursue opportunities in next-generation technologies and aim to develop innovative products for automotive, defense, and AI platforms.

This collaboration positions both entities to contribute significantly to the global AI ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on harnessing transformative potential for future-ready solutions, according to a statement from Bharat Forge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shift in Leadership: Lagarde's Possible Early Departure Shakes Up ECB Dynamics

Shift in Leadership: Lagarde's Possible Early Departure Shakes Up ECB Dynami...

 Global
2
Green Tribunal Drops CRPF Camp Proposal in Srinagar's Green Zone

Green Tribunal Drops CRPF Camp Proposal in Srinagar's Green Zone

 India
3
Election Commission Flags Gross Anomalies in West Bengal Voter Data

Election Commission Flags Gross Anomalies in West Bengal Voter Data

 India
4
SAIL Seeks Clarification on CCI's Cartelisation Notice

SAIL Seeks Clarification on CCI's Cartelisation Notice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026