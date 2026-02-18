Bharat Forge & VVDN Technologies: Pioneering Next-Gen Tech Collaborations

Bharat Forge announced on Wednesday a strategic partnership with VVDN Technologies to explore collaborations across critical technology sectors such as automotive and defense.

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly pursue opportunities in next-generation technologies and aim to develop innovative products for automotive, defense, and AI platforms.

This collaboration positions both entities to contribute significantly to the global AI ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on harnessing transformative potential for future-ready solutions, according to a statement from Bharat Forge.

