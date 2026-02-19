Kim Jong Un Sets Bold Agenda Ahead of Ninth Congress

In a significant political move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced ambitious military and construction objectives to be unveiled during the imminent Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party, according to state media outlet KCNA.

This announcement coincided with Kim's attendance at a ceremony where 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers were presented to the party congress, alongside the inauguration of a new construction project in Pyongyang's Hwasong District. These initiatives underscore Kim's ongoing efforts to demonstrate progress ahead of the nation's major political gathering.

The Ninth Congress is positioned as a platform to declare new self-reliant defense goals, aggressively enhancing military capabilities to counter external threats. With an expected start later this week, analysts, including Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification, closely monitor for potential leadership shifts and strategic updates.

