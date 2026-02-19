Left Menu

New Free Tool Paves the Way for Safe AI Use

The University of Glasgow, leading the PHAWM project, has launched a free tool to ensure safe AI application usage. The framework allows users to audit AI apps' strengths and weaknesses, supporting regulations like the EU's AI Act. The tool aids various sectors by involving affected audiences, fostering better AI outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:10 IST
New Free Tool Paves the Way for Safe AI Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amid the rapid adoption of AI technology, the University of Glasgow has launched a free tool developed by the PHAWM project to assist in the safe use of AI applications. The tool is designed to help organizations, policymakers, and the public harness AI while identifying potential harms.

Partnered with the University of Strathclyde, the initiative focuses on the urgent need for comprehensive risk assessment of AI applications. In alignment with the EU's AI Act effective from 2024, this tool enables users to conduct thorough audits of AI apps, ensuring a balance between innovation and protection against negative consequences.

Designed to include those usually excluded from the audit process, the tool aims to produce better outcomes for end users across sectors such as health and cultural heritage. Backed by £3.5 million from Responsible AI UK, the project involves over 30 researchers and multiple partners, offering extensive training for effective adoption of these tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026