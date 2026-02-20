Global Leaders Unite at India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 witnessed significant global attention as more than 70 nations have already signed the declaration, according to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The summit, held this Friday, marks a pivotal moment for countries interested in fostering AI development and collaboration.

Minister Vaishnaw, speaking at the summit, expressed optimism that the number of signatories is poised to exceed 80 in the coming days. In comparison to the previous event, which had about 60 signatories, the current summit shows increased enthusiasm among international leaders.

Discussions between foreign ministers and the Indian government highlight the importance of AI in shaping future policies and technological advancements worldwide. The complete list of signatory nations will be released on Saturday, underscoring the summit's growing influence in the global AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)