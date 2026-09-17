India's Semiconductor Surge: A New Era with ISM 2.0

India steps into a new phase of semiconductor excellence with five units reaching production. The India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 enhances the ecosystem and attracts global participation, aiming to establish a robust domestic manufacturing landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:29 IST
India's Semiconductor Surge: A New Era with ISM 2.0
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is solidifying its position as a key player in the global semiconductor industry, with five units built and operational, according to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan. The announcement was made during SEMICON India 2026, highlighting the nation's advancements in semiconductor manufacturing.

Building upon the success of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 1.0, the second phase, ISM 2.0, is set to enhance the domestic semiconductor ecosystem. Scheduled for completion by 2026, the initiative is touted as a significant milestone in India's tech journey.

With over 600 companies participating in SEMICON India 2026, including 300 international firms, the event underscores global confidence in India as a burgeoning hub for semiconductor production. The convention, themed 'Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem,' runs from September 17-19 in Delhi.

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