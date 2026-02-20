Left Menu

NASA Overcomes Snags for Artemis II Moon Mission Launch

NASA prepares for the launch of its Artemis II mission, aiming for a March 6th liftoff of four astronauts around the moon. Despite overcoming fuel-related issues during rehearsals, officials caution further preparations might delay the launch slightly.

NASA announced its plans to launch the Artemis II mission on March 6, featuring a crew of four astronauts who will journey around the moon and back. This mission comes after successful rehearsals overcame previous setbacks related to rocket fueling.

The U.S. space agency completed a nearly 50-hour rehearsal session, effectively fueling the rocket with 730,000 gallons of propellant. The previous hydrogen leaks seen in earlier rehearsals were absent this time, marking a significant achievement in the mission's preparation.

Despite this progress, NASA officials cautioned that remaining preparatory work might necessitate additional time before the launch date. Further updates are expected as preparations continue to ensure the mission's success.

