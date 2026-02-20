Countdown to History: NASA's Artemis II Moon Mission

NASA has marked March 6 as the planned launch date for the Artemis II mission, which will see four astronauts journey around the moon. The announcement came after a successful rehearsal this week, overcoming previous fueling issues.

The rehearsal involved a detailed countdown simulation and fueling the rocket with 730,000 gallons of propellant. Encouragingly, NASA avoided the hydrogen leaks that had disrupted the initial trial. Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA's launch director, expressed pride in the progress.

Despite this progress, NASA officials have cautioned that additional testing, including the rocket's flight termination system and a Flight Readiness Review, could delay the launch. The thorough review involves double-checking all rocket hardware and mission procedures before the mission proceeds.

