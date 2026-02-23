Left Menu

DreamzTech Solutions: Leading AI Innovation and Global Growth

DreamzTech Solutions has been honored as one of India's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 by TIME & Statista and included in Forbes India's Select 200 at the Entrepreneur Mobility Summit 2025. The accolades highlight DreamzTech's AI-driven growth strategy, expansive service offerings, and its impactful presence in global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:40 IST
DreamzTech Solutions: Leading AI Innovation and Global Growth
  • Country:
  • India

DreamzTech Solutions has achieved a significant milestone by being named in TIME and Statista's list of India's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 and earning recognition in Forbes India's Select 200 at the Entrepreneur Mobility Summit 2025. These acknowledgments underscore the company's impressive growth trajectory, driven by its commitment to delivering AI-driven solutions.

DreamzTech, an AI-focused consulting and technology firm, leverages transformative digital strategies to enhance revenue and operational efficiency across various industries. By implementing a robust AI-first strategy, the firm partners with enterprises to craft strategic visions and execute scalable solutions that yield quantifiable business results. The firm's comprehensive service portfolio includes Generative AI, Cloud Computing, IoT, and Enterprise Applications, tailored to optimize sectors such as retail, healthcare, and finance.

Headquartered in India with a growing global footprint, DreamzTech is a leader in digital transformation, supported by a team of experts in consulting, engineering, and AI. Company CEO Krish Ghosh emphasizes the continuous focus on innovation to drive sustainable growth, asserting DreamzTech's dedication to maintaining its industry leadership by marrying consulting acumen with engineering prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Banks should concentrate on their core business: FM Sitharaman on mis-selling of insurance products.

Banks should concentrate on their core business: FM Sitharaman on mis-sellin...

 Global
2
New Zealand Eyes Semi-Final Spot as India's 'Second Favourite Team' in T20 World Cup

New Zealand Eyes Semi-Final Spot as India's 'Second Favourite Team' in T20 W...

 Global
3
TVK chief Vijay dubs DMK regime as good for nothing 'Ulta model govt'.

TVK chief Vijay dubs DMK regime as good for nothing 'Ulta model govt'.

 India
4
Everybody should participate in India's growth story: FM Sitharaman to India Inc asking them to hike investment.

Everybody should participate in India's growth story: FM Sitharaman to India...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026