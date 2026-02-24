Left Menu

Road crash in UP's Kaushambi leaves two truck drivers dead

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 24-02-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 11:42 IST
Two drivers were killed after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary trailer truck from behind on the GT Road in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place around 11 pm on Monday near Kasia Paschim village when a truck travelling from Kanpur towards Prayagraj collided with a trailer parked on the roadside, police said. Following the collision, both drivers got trapped inside their respective vehicles. Police, with the help of local villagers, rescued them from the mangled trucks, they added. Truck driver Ajay Kumar (40), a resident of Chak Mugal in Fatehpur district, died on the spot, police said. Station House Officer Chandrabhooshan Maurya said the trailer driver, Bhavan Bhanwar Singh (45), a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, was crushed under the vehicle. He was rushed to the district hospital in Kaushambi in a critical condition, where he later succumbed to injuries, the officer said. Police have taken both bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem examination. Further legal proceedings are underway, Maurya added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

