Anthropic's AI Standoff: Pentagon and Military Use Restrictions

Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic has firmly decided not to ease its usage restrictions for military purposes. This decision follows a critical meeting with the Pentagon, as disclosed by a source familiar with the talks.

The discussion, which involved Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, centered around resolving a prolonged disagreement. Anthropic has consistently refused to remove its existing safeguards that restrict its technology from being used for independently targeting weapons and deploying domestic surveillance within the U.S. Meanwhile, Pentagon officials have asserted that compliance with U.S. law should suffice.

During the meeting, Defense Secretary Hegseth issued an ultimatum to Anthropic: unless they alter their guidelines, they risk being classified as a supply-chain risk, which could compel changes through legal means. The government has given Anthropic until Friday to respond to this mandate. As of now, the Pentagon has not publicly commented on the matter.

