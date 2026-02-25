Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leadership Eyes Global Rail Collaboration at RailOne GmbH

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with state officials, visited RailOne GmbH's advanced manufacturing facility in Germany. The delegation explored possibilities for technical collaboration and investment in rail infrastructure. They also explored historic Nuremberg Castle, examining its architecture and management systems.

Updated: 25-02-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:17 IST
In a bid to bolster rail infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya led a delegation to RailOne GmbH's facility in Nuremberg, Germany. Accompanied by IT and Electronics Minister Sunil Sharma, Maurya reviewed advanced technological processes in track and sleeper production.

The visit was aimed at exploring global best practices and seeking potential partnerships for technical collaboration and investments. The discussions centered around the use of the latest materials, enhancing production efficiency, and boosting the durability of railway infrastructure.

Apart from technological insights, the delegation toured Nuremberg Castle, delving into its medieval architecture and evaluating its conservation efforts and visitor management systems, signaling Uttar Pradesh's commitment to international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

