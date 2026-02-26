Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

Spain is preparing to fast-track legal status for over half a million undocumented migrants, but the lack of clear guidelines and funding is causing concern. Union officials and lawyers warn that immigration offices are under strain weeks before the process begins.

The Spanish government has outlined the process from April to June, yet details on application steps remain scarce. The migration ministry's website lacks updates regarding staffing and budget allotments, creating uncertainty for migrants eager to take advantage of the policy change.

Despite these challenges, Spain's aim to regularize migrants is driven by a need for increased social security contributions. However, political impasses have stalled budget approvals, potentially disrupting the drive. Migrants, already anxious, face difficulties accessing information from overwhelmed immigration services.