Markets Unfazed by Nvidia Surge Amid AI Spending Skepticism

U.S. stock index futures showed little change as Nvidia's strong earnings failed to energize investors, with Salesforce's disappointing results impacting market sentiment. AI-related spending concerns continue to affect equities. Nvidia's success contrasted with broader unease about AI monetization and its benefits. Most major indices displayed minimal movement as traders sought clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:02 IST
U.S. stock index futures remained largely unchanged on Thursday, despite Nvidia reporting stellar earnings that failed to excite investors, while disappointing results from Salesforce contributed to lukewarm sentiment in the market.

Nvidia experienced a 1.2% increase in premarket trading post-earnings, but skepticism about the financial returns from AI investments persists, as traders appear cautious before pushing AI stocks higher. Meanwhile, most major growth and technology stocks, such as Apple and Microsoft, traded flat or lower.

As the stock market volatility continues, concerns over AI-related spending disrupt several sectors, with February seeing major indexes vacillate due to uncertainties about AI's monetization. Investors are also eyeing economic indicators like jobless claims and producer prices for future market guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

