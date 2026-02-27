Left Menu

South Korea and Google's Mapping Breakthrough

South Korea has approved Google's export of high-precision map data to overseas servers, a move reversing two decades of refusal. Previously rejected over security concerns, the decision follows U.S. pressure on South Korea to address perceived discrimination against American tech firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:38 IST
South Korea and Google's Mapping Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea announced on Friday that it has approved Google's request to export high-precision map data overseas. This controversial decision marks a major policy reversal after two decades of refusal, permitting the U.S. tech giant to compete in a sector dominated by local apps.

In the past, Seoul had rejected similar attempts by Google in 2007 and 2016, citing national security concerns. Officials feared that releasing detailed map data could potentially compromise sensitive military and security installations, particularly given the tense relationship with North Korea.

The agreement comes after pressure from the United States on South Korea to address what Washington considers to be discriminatory practices against American technology companies.

TRENDING

1
SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go beyond our orders, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go...

 India
2
We've made it clear what documents are to be looked into. Our orders are as clear as daylight, says SC on SIR in West Bengal.

We've made it clear what documents are to be looked into. Our orders are as ...

 India
3
Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal after court relief in liquor case.

Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India...

 India
4
Innovative Housing Solutions for Europe's Struggling Youth

Innovative Housing Solutions for Europe's Struggling Youth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026