South Korea and Google's Mapping Breakthrough

South Korea announced on Friday that it has approved Google's request to export high-precision map data overseas. This controversial decision marks a major policy reversal after two decades of refusal, permitting the U.S. tech giant to compete in a sector dominated by local apps.

In the past, Seoul had rejected similar attempts by Google in 2007 and 2016, citing national security concerns. Officials feared that releasing detailed map data could potentially compromise sensitive military and security installations, particularly given the tense relationship with North Korea.

The agreement comes after pressure from the United States on South Korea to address what Washington considers to be discriminatory practices against American technology companies.