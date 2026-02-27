Maharashtra's Cotton Procurement Progress: Minister Dismisses Malpractice Claims

Maharashtra Minister Jaykumar Rawal has confirmed that over 106.99 lakh quintals of cotton, valued at Rs 8,497 crore, have been procured from more than five lakh farmers as of February 16.

In a state assembly address, Rawal dismissed accusations regarding technical issues with the 'Kapas Kisan' app in Jalna district in January 2026 and denied any malpractice in the procurement process.

The Cotton Corporation of India, the government's nodal agency, continues to ensure that the procurement of cotton meeting Minimum Support Price standards proceeds smoothly, following government guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)