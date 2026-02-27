Left Menu

Diplomacy on the Horizon: Prime Minister Sharif's Upcoming Russian Visit

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is slated to visit Russia from March 3 to 5, as reported by the Russian state news agency RIA. The visit highlights the diplomatic efforts amid Russia urging Afghanistan and Pakistan to cease cross-border hostilities and seek peaceful resolutions.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is preparing to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to Russia scheduled for March 3 to 5, according to Russian news agency RIA citing a Pakistani official.

This visit underscores ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties while acknowledging regional tensions.

Amidst these dialogues, Russia has called upon Afghanistan and Pakistan to end their cross-border hostilities and engage in peaceful discussions to resolve their disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

