Apple's Alluring New MacBook Series Targets Shrinking PC Market
Apple unveiled a new MacBook lineup starting at $1,099 to entice customers amid a dwindling PC market affected by chip shortages. The lineup includes MacBook Air and Pro, crucial to Apple's shift to custom M-series chips, enhancing performance and battery life. These models appeal to education and creative sectors.
On Tuesday, tech giant Apple introduced a fresh lineup of MacBook laptops at a base price of $1,099. This move comes as the company aims to captivate consumers within a shrinking PC market, which is currently facing challenges related to memory chip shortages.
The new MacBook series, featuring both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, plays a significant role in Apple's personal computing division. Central to Apple's strategy is the in-house M-series chips, marking a departure from Intel processors since 2020. This transition has resulted in notable performance and battery enhancements, distinguishing Apple from Windows-based PC competitors.
The MacBook Air's starting price is $1,099 for the 13-inch version, whereas the MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip begins at $2,199. Although the MacBook line contributes less to Apple's revenue compared to the iPhone, it remains strategically vital, especially in fields like education, creative industries, and high-end consumer markets.
