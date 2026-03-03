Left Menu

Apple's Alluring New MacBook Series Targets Shrinking PC Market

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:44 IST
On Tuesday, tech giant Apple introduced a fresh lineup of MacBook laptops at a base price of $1,099. This move comes as the company aims to captivate consumers within a shrinking PC market, which is currently facing challenges related to memory chip shortages.

The new MacBook series, featuring both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, plays a significant role in Apple's personal computing division. Central to Apple's strategy is the in-house M-series chips, marking a departure from Intel processors since 2020. This transition has resulted in notable performance and battery enhancements, distinguishing Apple from Windows-based PC competitors.

The MacBook Air's starting price is $1,099 for the 13-inch version, whereas the MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip begins at $2,199. Although the MacBook line contributes less to Apple's revenue compared to the iPhone, it remains strategically vital, especially in fields like education, creative industries, and high-end consumer markets.

