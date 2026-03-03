India Mobile Congress 2026: Shaping the Future of Telecom Innovation

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), which will take place from October 7 to 10, 2026. This announcement was made during the Mobile World Congress 2026 held in Barcelona, Spain. The event marks a significant milestone as India celebrates a decade of transformative strides in the telecom sector.

According to Scindia, the IMC's journey parallels India's own evolution in digital connectivity, moving from basic access to advanced AI-powered platforms and smart industries. This year's congress will spotlight India's advancements in developing a cloud-native 4G stack, transitioning to 5G, and establishing the country as a trusted global telecom innovator.

Organized by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), IMC 2026 will gather policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and investors from over 100 countries. The participation of the GSMA Board will enhance the congress's international scope, emphasizing India's leadership role in the global digital ecosystem, as highlighted by COAI Chairman Abhijit Kishore.

