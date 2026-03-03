Left Menu

India Mobile Congress 2026: Shaping the Future of Telecom Innovation

The 10th edition of India Mobile Congress is set to be held from October 7-10, 2026, as announced by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. This event will focus on AI-native networks, smart industries, and global partnerships, showcasing India as a leading telecom innovator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:15 IST
India Mobile Congress 2026: Shaping the Future of Telecom Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), which will take place from October 7 to 10, 2026. This announcement was made during the Mobile World Congress 2026 held in Barcelona, Spain. The event marks a significant milestone as India celebrates a decade of transformative strides in the telecom sector.

According to Scindia, the IMC's journey parallels India's own evolution in digital connectivity, moving from basic access to advanced AI-powered platforms and smart industries. This year's congress will spotlight India's advancements in developing a cloud-native 4G stack, transitioning to 5G, and establishing the country as a trusted global telecom innovator.

Organized by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), IMC 2026 will gather policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and investors from over 100 countries. The participation of the GSMA Board will enhance the congress's international scope, emphasizing India's leadership role in the global digital ecosystem, as highlighted by COAI Chairman Abhijit Kishore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Leaders Defy Security Downgrades Amid Controversial Stands

Kashmiri Leaders Defy Security Downgrades Amid Controversial Stands

 India
2
Trump says 'someone from within' Iranian regime might be best choice to take power once US-Israel campaign is finished, reports AP.

Trump says 'someone from within' Iranian regime might be best choice to take...

 Global
3
Man Arrested for Bomb Threat Against Ullal Mosque

Man Arrested for Bomb Threat Against Ullal Mosque

 India
4
Independent Committee Challenges U.S. Autism Panel

Independent Committee Challenges U.S. Autism Panel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026