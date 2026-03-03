Drone Strikes Expose Weaknesses in Middle East Data Centers

Recent drone strikes on three Amazon Web Services (AWS) facilities in the Middle East spotlight the rapid expansion of data centers in the area along with their vulnerability to geopolitical conflicts. Facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain experienced structural damage, resulting in power disruptions and water damage due to necessary fire suppression efforts.

As of late Tuesday, AWS reported progress in recovery at the UAE sites. Localized disruptions occurred but did not translate into widespread global outages. AWS advised its clients to redirect their computing needs away from the affected Middle Eastern locations.

IT expert Mike Chapple pointed out that losing multiple data centers in an availability zone could create significant issues. AWS highlights its extensive security measures but acknowledges they are not designed for missile attacks, emphasizing the ongoing risks cloud infrastructures face.

(With inputs from agencies.)