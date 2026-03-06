UPDATE 1-US mulls new rules for AI chip exports, including requiring investments by foreign firms in the US

U.S. officials are debating ‌a ​new regulatory framework for exporting artificial intelligence chips and are considering requiring foreign nations to invest in U.S. ‌AI data centers or security guarantees as a condition for granting exports of large numbers of chips, according to a document seen by Reuters. The rules, which are not ‌yet final and could change, would be the first attempt to regulate the ‌flow of AI chips to U.S. allies and partners since President Donald Trump's administration rescinded its predecessor's so-called AI diffusion rules, which sought to keep a significant amount of AI infrastructure buildout in ⁠the ​U.S. and route ⁠most purchases through a handful of U.S. cloud computing companies.

According to a document seen by Reuters, ⁠even small chip installations of less than 1,000 chips could need a license. To qualify for ​an exemption, the exporter of the chips such as Nvidia or Advanced ⁠Micro Devices would have to monitor them, and the recipient would have to agree to the ⁠use of ​software that would not allow the chips to be linked to other chips to form a larger "cluster," the term the AI industry uses to describe ⁠large groups of chips, according to the document. The Commerce Department and the White ⁠House did not immediately ⁠respond to a request for comment. Nvidia and AMD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

