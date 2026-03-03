Bill Clinton and Donald Trump's Connection with Jeffrey Epstein: Under Oath Revelations

In a videotaped deposition to the House Oversight Committee, former President Bill Clinton spoke candidly about his interactions with President Donald Trump and their mutual acquaintance, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton disclosed that Trump had remarked on their 'great times' before their falling out over a real estate deal, a narrative unfolding amid ongoing scrutiny of Epstein's controversial past.

Despite their connections to the financier, both Clinton and Trump assert there was no knowledge of illicit activities, including sex trafficking, during their associations. The former presidents have not faced accusations from authorities regarding criminal acts tied to Epstein, who died in 2019 amid federal charges.

Clinton elaborated on his introduction to Epstein via former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who characterized Epstein as a donor facilitating global travel for Clinton's AIDS charity foundation. Distancing himself from Epstein post-2003, Clinton also vehemently denied any improper conduct, emphasizing ignorance of Epstein's illegal actions.

