Bill Clinton and Donald Trump's Connection with Jeffrey Epstein: Under Oath Revelations
Bill Clinton testified under oath about his relationship with Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, detailing past interactions and denying involvement in any illegal activities associated with Epstein. Despite their associations, both Clinton and Trump stated they saw no evidence of sex trafficking linked to Epstein.
In a videotaped deposition to the House Oversight Committee, former President Bill Clinton spoke candidly about his interactions with President Donald Trump and their mutual acquaintance, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton disclosed that Trump had remarked on their 'great times' before their falling out over a real estate deal, a narrative unfolding amid ongoing scrutiny of Epstein's controversial past.
Despite their connections to the financier, both Clinton and Trump assert there was no knowledge of illicit activities, including sex trafficking, during their associations. The former presidents have not faced accusations from authorities regarding criminal acts tied to Epstein, who died in 2019 amid federal charges.
Clinton elaborated on his introduction to Epstein via former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who characterized Epstein as a donor facilitating global travel for Clinton's AIDS charity foundation. Distancing himself from Epstein post-2003, Clinton also vehemently denied any improper conduct, emphasizing ignorance of Epstein's illegal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
