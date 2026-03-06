Left Menu

Global Clampdown: Countries Unite in Controlling Social Media Access for Teens

Australia has become the first country to ban social media for under 16s, leading a global wave of strict regulations. In response to growing concerns over child safety online, various countries are implementing age restrictions and demanding parental consent for minors' access to social platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:56 IST
Australia has pioneered a significant ban on social media access for children under 16, placing restrictions on major platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. This landmark law aims to protect minors' health and safety amid rising concerns about their online presence.

This regulatory move has inspired other nations to consider similar measures. The UK, China, and France, among others, are contemplating or enacting age restrictions to safeguard children from potential online harm. Penalties for non-compliance are severe, indicating a serious commitment to children's online safety.

The tech industry faces mounting pressure as countries push for stricter age verification. While platforms like TikTok and Snapchat claim 13 as their minimum sign-up age, critics argue that additional measures are crucial. The collective global efforts showcase the urgency of addressing children's vulnerability in the digital age.

