German Defence Minister Warns Against Ignoring Ukraine's Air Defence Needs

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has issued a stern warning about the importance of not neglecting Ukraine's air defense needs amid intensified conflict in the Middle East. The heightened demand for air defense resources results from increased activities in the region.

Pistorius highlighted the global scarcity of air defense systems and missile supplies. He stressed that the situation in the Middle East should not divert attention from the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine.

Pistorius underscored the necessity of continuing to support Ukraine and indicated potential assistance for Gulf countries, suggesting equipment or logistics aid where feasible.