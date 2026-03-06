Left Menu

Fractal Analytics Eyes AI Boom Amid Economic Uncertainty

Pune-based Fractal Analytics sees AI as a tool to counteract economic uncertainties, evidenced by their 47% profit margins. Despite geopolitical challenges and sector-specific issues, the company achieved an 8.5% profit growth in Q3 2025. Europe's business robust, while Asia-Pacific lags due to a client setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:16 IST
Fractal Analytics Eyes AI Boom Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune-based Fractal Analytics is poised to leverage artificial intelligence to boost efficiency and cut operational costs, even as global economic growth faces headwinds from the Middle East crisis. The company's co-founder and Group CEO, Srikanth Velamkanni, expressed optimism about the firm's growth trajectory.

Fractal Analytics reported a healthy 47% margin in the third quarter of 2025, achieving an 8.5% growth in consolidated profit after tax, up from Rs 92.2 crore the previous year. Despite the geopolitical situation impacting the manufacturing sector, the company's AI-driven strategy is set to offset these economic challenges.

While revenue in the Asia-Pacific region dipped, notable growth was recorded in both the US and European markets. The firm's expansion is supported by a rising number of 'must-win' clients across America and Western Europe, despite challenges faced by healthcare associate company, Qure.ai.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Govind Nagar: Unclear Reasons Behind Railway Technician's Death

Tragedy in Govind Nagar: Unclear Reasons Behind Railway Technician's Death

 India
2
India's Maritime Responsibility Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

India's Maritime Responsibility Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

 India
3
Punjab Slashes Electricity Tariffs: Relief for Households and Businesses

Punjab Slashes Electricity Tariffs: Relief for Households and Businesses

 India
4
EU's Costa Crucial Visit to Azerbaijan: Energy and Crisis Talks

EU's Costa Crucial Visit to Azerbaijan: Energy and Crisis Talks

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026