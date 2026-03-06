Kashmir Mobile Internet Restoration After Five-Day Suspension
High-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir on Friday after a five-day suspension due to anti-US-Israel protests. The services were halted following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in a US-Israel airstrike in Tehran. Now, mobile internet and prepaid SIM services are back to normal across the region.
Mobile internet services in Kashmir were reinstated on Friday after a precautionary suspension lasting five days, triggered by anti-US-Israel protests.
The shutdown began on Monday following outrage over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a joint Israel-US airstrike in Tehran.
Officials confirmed that mobile internet and prepaid SIM card services have resumed normal operations across the Valley.
(With inputs from agencies.)
