Russia-Iran Relations: No Arms Request from Tehran, Says Kremlin
The Kremlin announced that Iran has not asked Russia for arms supplies. Despite a strengthening partnership, including nuclear projects and drone supplies, there are no current arms requests. Russia continues to condemn U.S.-Israeli strikes while remaining firm on its known stance regarding military support to Tehran.
The Kremlin has declared that Iran has not approached Moscow seeking arms supplies. This announcement came on Thursday, emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic dynamics between the two nations.
Russia, in a move aligning with its growing ties with Iran, condemned recent U.S.-Israeli strikes and advocated for a ceasefire. Both countries have engaged in deepening their strategic partnership, highlighted by Russia's construction of nuclear units at Iran's Bushehr site and Tehran's supply of Shahed drones used against Ukraine.
Addressing reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Iran has not requested military aid from Russia, reaffirming Moscow's consistent policy towards material support for Tehran.
