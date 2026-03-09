Anthropic Challenges Pentagon's AI Designation in Court Battle

San Francisco-based AI company Anthropic has taken legal action against the Trump administration, challenging the Pentagon's designation of the company as a 'supply chain risk.' The dispute arose from Anthropic's refusal to permit unrestricted military use of its AI technology, specifically its chatbot Claude.

Anthropic initiated two lawsuits, one in the federal court of California and another in the appeals court of Washington, D.C., aimed at different elements of the Pentagon's decision. These actions seek to overturn the controversial designation and impede its enforcement.

The Pentagon's decision followed a public disagreement concerning the potential military applications of Anthropic's AI technology, placing the tech firm at the center of a significant legal and ethical debate on the role of artificial intelligence in warfare.