US defense department told Anthropic it is a supply chain risk, CEO says
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 06:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 06:23 IST
The U.S. defense department has informed Anthropic that the Artificial Intelligence lab is a supply chain risk, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said on Thursday.
"Yesterday (March 4) Anthropic received a letter from the Department of War confirming that we have been designated as a supply chain risk to America's national security," Amodei said.
"We do not believe this action is legally sound, and we see no choice but to challenge it in court," he said.
