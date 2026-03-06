US defense department told Anthropic it is a supply chain risk, CEO says

The ​U.S. ​defense department ‌has informed Anthropic ​that the Artificial Intelligence ‌lab is a supply chain risk, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei ‌said on Thursday.

"Yesterday (March 4) Anthropic ‌received a letter from the Department of War confirming that ⁠we ​have ⁠been designated as a supply chain ⁠risk to America's national ​security," Amodei said.

"We do not ⁠believe this action is legally ⁠sound, ​and we see no choice but to ⁠challenge it in court," he ⁠said.

