US defense department told Anthropic it is a supply chain risk, CEO says

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 06:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 06:23 IST
The ​U.S. ​defense department ‌has informed Anthropic ​that the Artificial Intelligence ‌lab is a supply chain risk, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei ‌said on Thursday.

"Yesterday (March 4) Anthropic ‌received a letter from the Department of War confirming that ⁠we ​have ⁠been designated as a supply chain ⁠risk to America's national ​security," Amodei said.

"We do not ⁠believe this action is legally ⁠sound, ​and we see no choice but to ⁠challenge it in court," he ⁠said.

