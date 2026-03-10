Left Menu

Navy's Aerial Logistics Leap: ADC-150 Ready for Action

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have successfully completed trials for an 'Air Droppable Container' system, designed to aid naval vessels in distress with a 150 kg payload. Ready for induction, the ADC-150 enhances operational logistics for naval forces.

  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant milestone with the Indian Navy, conducting successful trials for the 'Air Droppable Container' (ADC-150) system. This cutting-edge development promises to revolutionize naval logistics by enabling rapid delivery of essential supplies to vessels at sea.

The trials, conducted between February 21 and March 1 off the coast of Goa, included four successful in-flight releases of the indigenous ADC-150 from the P8I aircraft. This system can deliver a 150 kg payload, providing critical support to ships requiring urgent supplies or equipment.

According to the Defence Ministry, the completion of these developmental flight trials signals the imminent addition of the ADC-150 to the Navy's arsenal, further enhancing their operational capabilities. Developed rapidly to meet the Navy's needs, the ADC-150 system by DRDO is a game-changer for naval operations.

