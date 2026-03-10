Left Menu

Booming Exports: Indian Software Sector's 11% Surge

The Indian software sector's exports, including ITeS and BPO, rose by 11% to USD 222 billion in 2024-25, up from USD 200 billion the previous year. The US remains the top buyer, accounting for over 52% of exports. Significant growth was noted in engineering services.

The export of computer software and services from India, including IT-enabled Services (ITeS) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), experienced remarkable growth in 2024-25, rising by 11% to a total of USD 222 billion, as reported by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council.

According to ESC Chairman Veer Sagar, IT Software and Services alone contributed USD 147 billion to the total export figures, making up 66.2% of the overall exports. Engineering Services also marked impressive growth, reaching USD 11 billion, noted as the fast-growing sub-sector with a 13.99% increase. BPO services played a vital role, generating USD 58 billion.

Sandeep Narula, ESC Chairman for Global Outreach, highlighted that the United States remains the largest buyer, importing USD 117.43 billion worth of Indian software, constituting 52.9% of total exports. The UK follows at USD 34.41 billion. Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands were also significant markets, underscoring the reliability and quality of Indian software exports.

