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Goa Gears Up for AI Transformation with Upcoming Policy

The Goa government plans to notify its AI and deep-tech policy within 100 days, aiming to nurture local talent and create innovative solutions. The initiative focuses on education, startups, governance, and partnerships to integrate AI with a human touch, emphasizing the state's strong digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:31 IST
Goa Gears Up for AI Transformation with Upcoming Policy
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of Goa is set to unveil its AI and deep-tech policy within the next 100 days, according to state IT Minister Rohan Khaunte. Highlighting a vision to foster local talent, this move aims to develop homegrown technological solutions. In a state assembly response, Khaunte emphasized the shift towards Industry 5.0, where technology complements human abilities instead of replacing them.

The Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE&C) has emphasized 'artificial intelligence with a human touch', bolstered by Goa's robust digital foundation, including the GoaOnline portal, which offers 280 services and has 9.1 lakh registered users. The upcoming AI Mission 2027 focuses on skilling, supporting startups, capital investment, and governance & infrastructure.

Additionally, the plan includes introducing AI as a subject in educational institutions, establishing learning labs, and training educators, with study materials in multiple languages. Collaborations with prominent institutes aim to enhance AI research. The policy also involves initiatives like AI Kosh and AI Readiness Index, fostering AI integration throughout state infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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