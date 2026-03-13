AI Tackles Spam with New Telecom Regulations

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has put forth a draft proposal to strengthen regulations against spam callers, utilizing artificial intelligence to identify and flag such numbers even without subscriber complaints.

The draft, part of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026, suggests that the numbers of suspected violators could be disconnected if flagged by the AI system.

Efforts to combat unsolicited commercial communications are also supported by stakeholder feedback and updates in AI technology. The proposal includes rigorous KYC procedures and emphasizes collaborative information sharing among telecom operators via blockchain technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)