AI Tackles Spam with New Telecom Regulations
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) proposes stricter regulations against spam calls, utilizing AI to detect and flag spam numbers without consumer complaints. The draft regulations aim to disconnect violator numbers and streamline KYC processes, leveraging blockchain for data sharing among telecom operators.
- Country:
- India
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has put forth a draft proposal to strengthen regulations against spam callers, utilizing artificial intelligence to identify and flag such numbers even without subscriber complaints.
The draft, part of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026, suggests that the numbers of suspected violators could be disconnected if flagged by the AI system.
Efforts to combat unsolicited commercial communications are also supported by stakeholder feedback and updates in AI technology. The proposal includes rigorous KYC procedures and emphasizes collaborative information sharing among telecom operators via blockchain technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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