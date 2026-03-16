Macron Calls for Halt to Middle East Attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron has made a direct appeal to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, urging an immediate cessation of attacks on Middle Eastern countries, including Lebanon and Iraq, either directly or through proxies.

Macron affirmed France's defensive stance, highlighting efforts to protect its interests and regional partners, while also stressing that targeting France is intolerable. The French leader, in a post on X, emphasized the critical importance of reinstating freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Underlining the broader implications, Macron proposed that enduring stability demands a new political and security architecture, aimed at addressing Iran's nuclear ambitions, ballistic missile program, and regional actions. He asserted that such a framework should prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weaponry.