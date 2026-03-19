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Alibaba's Bold AI Vision: Surpassing $100B in Ambitious Revenue Target

Alibaba Group aims to exceed $100 billion in revenue from its AI and cloud services in five years, driven by rising AI demand. Despite a recent profit dip, revenue grew, particularly in cloud services. CEO Eddie Wu emphasized AI's growth, while facing challenges like increased expenses and intensified market competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:28 IST
Alibaba's Bold AI Vision: Surpassing $100B in Ambitious Revenue Target

Alibaba Group, China's renowned technology conglomerate, announced a bold objective on Thursday to generate over $100 billion in revenue from its artificial intelligence and cloud sectors within the next five years. This initiative stems from the burgeoning demand for AI technologies.

The declaration came amidst a substantial 67 percent decline in profits during the latest quarter, though its cloud business displayed robust growth. For the October-December period, Alibaba reported a 2 percent year-on-year increase in overall revenue, totaling 284.8 billion yuan ($41.4 billion), which fell below analysts' predictions.

Earnings from the company's cloud business surged by 36 percent to 43.3 billion yuan ($6.2 billion) compared to the previous year. CEO Eddie Wu expressed confidence in benefiting from the exponential growth in AI demand. Nevertheless, Alibaba faced challenges such as escalating marketing expenses and a competitive food delivery market, affecting profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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