Alibaba's Bold AI Vision: Surpassing $100B in Ambitious Revenue Target

Alibaba Group, China's renowned technology conglomerate, announced a bold objective on Thursday to generate over $100 billion in revenue from its artificial intelligence and cloud sectors within the next five years. This initiative stems from the burgeoning demand for AI technologies.

The declaration came amidst a substantial 67 percent decline in profits during the latest quarter, though its cloud business displayed robust growth. For the October-December period, Alibaba reported a 2 percent year-on-year increase in overall revenue, totaling 284.8 billion yuan ($41.4 billion), which fell below analysts' predictions.

Earnings from the company's cloud business surged by 36 percent to 43.3 billion yuan ($6.2 billion) compared to the previous year. CEO Eddie Wu expressed confidence in benefiting from the exponential growth in AI demand. Nevertheless, Alibaba faced challenges such as escalating marketing expenses and a competitive food delivery market, affecting profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)