Alibaba's Bold AI Vision: Surpassing $100B in Ambitious Revenue Target
Alibaba Group aims to exceed $100 billion in revenue from its AI and cloud services in five years, driven by rising AI demand. Despite a recent profit dip, revenue grew, particularly in cloud services. CEO Eddie Wu emphasized AI's growth, while facing challenges like increased expenses and intensified market competition.
Alibaba Group, China's renowned technology conglomerate, announced a bold objective on Thursday to generate over $100 billion in revenue from its artificial intelligence and cloud sectors within the next five years. This initiative stems from the burgeoning demand for AI technologies.
The declaration came amidst a substantial 67 percent decline in profits during the latest quarter, though its cloud business displayed robust growth. For the October-December period, Alibaba reported a 2 percent year-on-year increase in overall revenue, totaling 284.8 billion yuan ($41.4 billion), which fell below analysts' predictions.
Earnings from the company's cloud business surged by 36 percent to 43.3 billion yuan ($6.2 billion) compared to the previous year. CEO Eddie Wu expressed confidence in benefiting from the exponential growth in AI demand. Nevertheless, Alibaba faced challenges such as escalating marketing expenses and a competitive food delivery market, affecting profitability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Eddie Wu
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