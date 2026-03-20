India Targets 1 Billion 5G Users by 2031, Eyes 10% Share in Global 6G Patents: Dr. Pemmasani

India’s telecom sector is undergoing a historic transformation, positioning itself at the forefront of global digital innovation, with a clear roadmap to dominate both 5G adoption and future 6G technologies. Addressing the ET Telecom 5G Summit in New Delhi, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications, outlined an ambitious vision backed by sweeping reforms, massive infrastructure investments, and a renewed governance approach focused on execution and outcomes.

India’s 5G Surge: A Billion-User Milestone in Sight

India is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s largest 5G ecosystems, with projections indicating that the country will reach 1 billion 5G users by 2031. This expansion is not merely about connectivity—it represents a foundational shift toward a digitally empowered economy, enabling innovations across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, education, and smart cities.

With one of the fastest 5G rollouts globally, India is leveraging its scale and affordability advantage to democratize access to next-generation digital services, potentially unlocking trillions in economic value over the coming decade.

Policy Reforms Fueling Telecom Growth

Dr. Pemmasani emphasized that India’s telecom progress is rooted in decisive structural reforms that have revitalized the sector’s financial and operational health. Key policy interventions include:

Redefinition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) to ease financial burdens on telecom operators

Removal of Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) , reducing operational costs

Rationalization of bank guarantees, improving liquidity and investment capacity

These measures have significantly enhanced the investment climate, enabling telecom companies to accelerate capital expenditure on 5G infrastructure and network modernization.

Accelerating Infrastructure Through Systemic Reforms

The government’s broader reform agenda has streamlined critical processes that previously slowed telecom expansion. Major initiatives include:

Right of Way (RoW) reforms , simplifying permissions for laying fiber and installing towers

Efficient spectrum management , ensuring optimal allocation and utilization

Telecom infrastructure protection frameworks , safeguarding assets

Simplified wireless licensing procedures, reducing bureaucratic delays

Together, these reforms have created a more agile and responsive ecosystem, facilitating faster network deployment and improved service delivery nationwide.

Governance Transformation: From Policy to Performance

A key highlight of the Minister’s address was the cultural shift within the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which is increasingly adopting private sector-style efficiency and accountability.

The government is now focused on:

Outcome-driven governance , prioritizing measurable results

Real-time monitoring and reviews , ensuring timely execution

Stakeholder engagement , involving telecom operators, startups, vendors, and state governments

Time-bound problem resolution, especially for infrastructure and connectivity challenges

This transformation reflects a governance model that bridges policy intent with on-ground implementation, ensuring that reforms translate into tangible outcomes.

Bridging the Digital Divide: Rural Connectivity Push

India’s telecom expansion is not limited to urban centers. A major thrust is being placed on rural connectivity:

Nearly 35,000 remote villages are being connected through 4G infrastructure

BSNL is playing a pivotal role in rural network expansion

Network uptime in several regions has improved to 90–95%, enhancing reliability

This initiative is critical for inclusive digital growth, enabling rural populations to access online services, digital payments, telemedicine, and e-governance platforms.

BharatNet: Building India’s Digital Backbone

One of the world’s largest rural broadband initiatives, BharatNet, is central to India’s telecom vision. The government is investing approximately USD 17 billion to connect 2.6 lakh Gram Panchayats with high-speed broadband.

This massive fiber backbone will:

Support 5G rollout in rural and semi-urban areas

Enable future 6G services

Strengthen digital infrastructure for governance, education, and entrepreneurship

India’s 6G Ambition: Competing on the Global Stage

Looking ahead, India is setting its sights on becoming a global leader in 6G innovation. Dr. Pemmasani revealed that India aims to secure around 10% of global 6G patents and standards, marking a significant leap from being a technology adopter to a technology creator.

India is actively contributing to global standard-setting bodies such as 3GPP, recognizing that leadership in standards is crucial for:

Shaping the global telecom ecosystem

Driving domestic manufacturing and innovation

Capturing higher economic value from emerging technologies

Drawing lessons from countries like South Korea, where early participation in telecom standards propelled companies like Samsung and LG to global dominance, India is positioning itself to replicate similar success.

Boosting Innovation and Startup Ecosystem

The government is also focusing on creating a startup-friendly telecom ecosystem by:

Simplifying regulatory frameworks

Reducing certification timelines for telecom equipment

Encouraging indigenous R&D and manufacturing

This approach is expected to foster innovation in areas such as Open RAN, IoT, AI-driven networks, and telecom hardware.

Strengthening Quality, Security, and Monitoring

To ensure a robust telecom ecosystem, the government is prioritizing:

Improved Quality of Service (QoS) through performance benchmarks

Real-time network monitoring systems for proactive issue resolution

Enhanced telecom security frameworks, including initiatives like Sanchar

These measures aim to build a secure, resilient, and high-performance telecom infrastructure capable of supporting critical digital services.

From Market to Maker: India’s Telecom Transformation

Dr. Pemmasani underscored a broader shift in India’s telecom narrative—from being one of the world’s largest consumer markets to emerging as a global technology creator.

This transformation is being driven by:

A skilled pool of engineers and innovators

A vibrant startup ecosystem

Progressive policy frameworks

Strong collaboration between government and industry

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Minister urged stakeholders—startups, industry leaders, and researchers—to innovate with speed and ambition, positioning India as a global powerhouse in telecom and digital technologies.