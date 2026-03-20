Pinterest CEO Calls for Social Media Ban for Teens
Pinterest CEO Bill Ready advocates for a ban on social media for youth under 16, citing a trial on youth mental health and social media usage. Ready's stance contrasts with other tech giants facing pressure to revise how children interact with their platforms due to mental health concerns.
Pinterest CEO Bill Ready made headlines by urging world leaders to prohibit social media access for individuals under 16. His call to action coincides with an ongoing trial in Los Angeles examining the impact of social media on youth mental health.
Tech giants like Google and Meta are currently facing allegations that their platforms contribute to a growing mental health crisis among teenagers. Ready advocates for a 'clear standard' on age restrictions, along with accountability for phone manufacturers and app developers.
Contrary to other technology leaders, Ready references Australia's social media restrictions as a potential model. Pinterest, aiming to attract Generation Z users, requires a minimum sign-up age of 13 in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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