Pinterest CEO Calls for Social Media Ban for Teens

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready made headlines by urging world leaders to prohibit social media access for individuals under 16. His call to action coincides with an ongoing trial in Los Angeles examining the impact of social media on youth mental health.

Tech giants like Google and Meta are currently facing allegations that their platforms contribute to a growing mental health crisis among teenagers. Ready advocates for a 'clear standard' on age restrictions, along with accountability for phone manufacturers and app developers.

Contrary to other technology leaders, Ready references Australia's social media restrictions as a potential model. Pinterest, aiming to attract Generation Z users, requires a minimum sign-up age of 13 in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)