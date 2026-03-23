Revolutionizing Surgery: IIT's Cost-Effective 3D Tracking Breakthrough

Researchers at IIT have made strides in surgical technology by developing a groundbreaking technique to track surgical instruments in 3D using standard 2D video and basic geometric principles.

The innovative approach addresses the high costs of current 3D visualization systems, making it more accessible to healthcare facilities lacking expensive robotic surgery setups.

The team's method leverages perspective projection and geometric constraints, enabling more accurate depth perception for surgeons during minimally invasive procedures, promising a future of enhanced and cost-effective surgical training and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)