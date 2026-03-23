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Revolutionizing Surgery: IIT's Cost-Effective 3D Tracking Breakthrough

IIT researchers have developed a cost-effective 3D tracking method for surgical instruments using 2D video and basic geometry. This innovation enhances depth perception in minimally invasive surgeries, reducing costs and training requirements. It holds potential for broader adoption in medical facilities with limited access to expensive robotic systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:26 IST
Revolutionizing Surgery: IIT's Cost-Effective 3D Tracking Breakthrough
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  • India

Researchers at IIT have made strides in surgical technology by developing a groundbreaking technique to track surgical instruments in 3D using standard 2D video and basic geometric principles.

The innovative approach addresses the high costs of current 3D visualization systems, making it more accessible to healthcare facilities lacking expensive robotic surgery setups.

The team's method leverages perspective projection and geometric constraints, enabling more accurate depth perception for surgeons during minimally invasive procedures, promising a future of enhanced and cost-effective surgical training and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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