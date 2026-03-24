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FCC Bans Import of New Chinese-Made Routers

The Federal Communications Commission has announced a ban on the import of all new foreign-made consumer routers. This decision is part of an initiative to address security concerns regarding Chinese-made electronic equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 02:43 IST
FCC Bans Import of New Chinese-Made Routers
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission announced on Monday that it has banned the import of all new foreign-made consumer routers. This move marks the latest step in a series of actions targeting electronic gear manufactured in China.

Routers, which serve as the gateway connecting computers, phones, and smart devices to the internet, have been under scrutiny by lawmakers due to potential security vulnerabilities associated with Chinese-made models.

While the FCC's order will prohibit the import of new models, it does not affect the use or import of existing routers. This decision highlights ongoing concerns about national security in relation to technology sourced from China.

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